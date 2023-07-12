Menú

Hasta Conor McGregor lo comparte: indignación internacional con el vídeo de Libertad Digital de Ribera en bicicleta

Distintas personalidades expresan lo irrisorio, esperpéntico e hipócrita del numerito.

El ridículo de Teresa Ribera el pasado lunes, cuando llegó a la cumbre de ministros de Medio Ambiente de Valladolid en bicicleta, pero escoltada por varios coches oficiales, está dando la vuelta al mundo.

A pesar del bochorno, la propia ministra publicó en Twitter un mensaje de agradecimiento.

Esta nueva ocurrencia propagandística del PSOE en los primeros días de campaña electoral ha recibido una lluvia de críticas en España por lo irrisorio y esperpéntico de la performance. Sin embargo, lo que no esperaba el Gobierno es que numerosas personalidades internacionales se hicieran eco del suceso.

De hecho, el vídeo de show de Ribera con la bicicleta publicado por Libertad Digital y grabado por Europa Press se ha hecho viral. Las imágenes han llegado hasta el mismísimo luchador Conor McGregor, que expresa que "el ridículo continúa" y exclama: "¡suficiente!".

Por su parte, el investigador, empresario e inversor Eli David (con casi 373.000 seguidores), deja clara la hipocresía de la ministra al igual que el columnista Benny Johnson (más de 1.700.000 seguidores).

El medio The World Reviews, destacaba en su cuenta que los coches de seguridad siguieron a la ministra.

El político, empresario y escritor David Vance, con casi 220.000 seguidores, comentaba: "Esto es muy surrealista".

Alvin Foo (con 125.000 seguidores) también insistía en lo surrealista de aquel acto. "Realmente es increíble".

El humorista norteamericano Chad Prather, a quien sigue más de 400.000 personas, también se hizo eco del vídeo. "¡Irreal!", exclamaba.

Sean Hannity, presentador de FOX que cuenta con 6.399.596 de seguidores, también compartió la hazaña de Ribera.

Vemos que el ridículo que ha supuesto la última ocurrencia del gobierno de Sánchez ha traspasado nuestras fronteras y ha llegado a ser una noticia muy compartida, sobre todo, en Estados Unidos.

