El ridículo de Teresa Ribera el pasado lunes, cuando llegó a la cumbre de ministros de Medio Ambiente de Valladolid en bicicleta, pero escoltada por varios coches oficiales, está dando la vuelta al mundo.
A pesar del bochorno, la propia ministra publicó en Twitter un mensaje de agradecimiento.
Gracias a todos los alcaldes y alcaldesas que apuestan por organizar la movilidad de su ciudad de forma distinta y saludable, favoreciendo espacios peatonales, bicis, transporte público...— Teresa Ribera 🌹 (@Teresaribera) July 10, 2023
Estos días en Valladolid, la ciudad de mi padre, mi abuela y mis tíos, a @oscar_puente_ pic.twitter.com/3N0YjswBik
Esta nueva ocurrencia propagandística del PSOE en los primeros días de campaña electoral ha recibido una lluvia de críticas en España por lo irrisorio y esperpéntico de la performance. Sin embargo, lo que no esperaba el Gobierno es que numerosas personalidades internacionales se hicieran eco del suceso.
De hecho, el vídeo de show de Ribera con la bicicleta publicado por Libertad Digital y grabado por Europa Press se ha hecho viral. Las imágenes han llegado hasta el mismísimo luchador Conor McGregor, que expresa que "el ridículo continúa" y exclama: "¡suficiente!".
Ridiculous carry on. Enough! Either walk it, talk it, live it, breath it. Or shut it! https://t.co/ppBQV74hny— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2023
Por su parte, el investigador, empresario e inversor Eli David (con casi 373.000 seguidores), deja clara la hipocresía de la ministra al igual que el columnista Benny Johnson (más de 1.700.000 seguidores).
A Spanish minister flies on a private jet to attend a climate conference. She then drives on a motorcade, and a 100 meters before the venue she gets off and takes a bicycle, as her two security cars follow her 🤡#ClimateHypocrisypic.twitter.com/nfcegVtivR— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 11, 2023
Spanish Socialist Minister Teresa Ribera travelled to the EU Climate Summit on a private jet, pulled up to the venue in a limo and then got out and rode a bike escorted by cars a few feet.
These people are frauds.July 11, 2023
El medio The World Reviews, destacaba en su cuenta que los coches de seguridad siguieron a la ministra.
The socialist Spanish minister uses a private jet to attend a climate conference. 100 metres before the venue she gets out off the limo and takes a bicycle. The security cars follow her.@Teresaribera #SpanishMinister #ClimateSummit #TeresaRibera #Bicycle #Rides #viral #top pic.twitter.com/YAc6skSyhr— The World Reviews (@tworldreviews) July 12, 2023
El político, empresario y escritor David Vance, con casi 220.000 seguidores, comentaba: "Esto es muy surrealista".
This is so surreal. The socialist Spanish minister uses a private jet to attend a climate conference. 100 metres before the venue she gets out off the limo and takes a bicycle. The security cars follow her. pic.twitter.com/NkSF3hJrOH— David Vance (@DVATW) July 11, 2023
Alvin Foo (con 125.000 seguidores) también insistía en lo surrealista de aquel acto. "Realmente es increíble".
It's quite surreal that a socialist Spanish minister would choose to use a private jet to travel to a climate conference, only to exit a limousine and switch to a bicycle for the final 100 meters to the venue, with security cars following close behind.
It's truly unbelievable… pic.twitter.com/z2LRGUOd9z— Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) July 11, 2023
El humorista norteamericano Chad Prather, a quien sigue más de 400.000 personas, también se hizo eco del vídeo. "¡Irreal!", exclamaba.
Unreal!
The Spanish minister used a PRIVATE JET to attend a climate conference.
Right before she arrived at the venue, she got out of her limo and rode her bike!!!— Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/CTdiDl2vo4
Sean Hannity, presentador de FOX que cuenta con 6.399.596 de seguidores, también compartió la hazaña de Ribera.
She only biked the last 100 meters, according to reports... https://t.co/pCQ5LcuFce— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 11, 2023
Vemos que el ridículo que ha supuesto la última ocurrencia del gobierno de Sánchez ha traspasado nuestras fronteras y ha llegado a ser una noticia muy compartida, sobre todo, en Estados Unidos.